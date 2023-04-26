A glimpse at Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s stock clocked out at $1.96, down -2.00% from its previous closing price of $2.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1500388 shares were traded. ILPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ILPT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2021, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when PHELAN KEVIN C bought 3,000 shares for $3.41 per share. The transaction valued at 10,221 led to the insider holds 3,500 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ILPT now has a Market Capitalization of 168.51M and an Enterprise Value of 4.39B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ILPT has reached a high of $19.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2811, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2508.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ILPT traded 1.42M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.54M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ILPT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.12M with a Short Ratio of 1.12M, compared to 2.03M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.71% and a Short% of Float of 2.57%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.36, ILPT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 18.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.04.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.47 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.86 and -$1.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.86. EPS for the following year is -$1.37, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.37 and -$1.37.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $106.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $107.1M to a low estimate of $106.2M. As of the current estimate, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s year-ago sales were $71.38M, an estimated increase of 49.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $107.11M, a decrease of -0.10% less than the figure of $49.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $107.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $106.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ILPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $432.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $427.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $429.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $388.15M, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $435.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $446.7M and the low estimate is $427.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.