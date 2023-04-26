A glimpse at TransUnion’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) closed at $63.07 down -1.21% from its previous closing price of $63.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2455923 shares were traded. TRU stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.06.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TransUnion’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 01, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $72 to $91.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on January 13, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $88.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Skinner Todd C. sold 25,989 shares for $60.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,559,340 led to the insider holds 28,749 shares of the business.

RUSSELL HEATHER J sold 7,996 shares of TRU for $459,050 on Mar 24. The EVP, Chief Legal Officer now owns 31,535 shares after completing the transaction at $57.41 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, MAULDIN RICHARD DANE, who serves as the EVP – Operations of the company, sold 7,250 shares for $60.63 each. As a result, the insider received 439,604 and left with 24,805 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRU now has a Market Capitalization of 12.25B and an Enterprise Value of 17.47B. As of this moment, TransUnion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRU has reached a high of $94.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.31.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TRU has traded an average of 1.64M shares per day and 1.78M over the past ten days. A total of 192.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 192.10M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TRU as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.43M with a Short Ratio of 4.43M, compared to 4.25M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.29% and a Short% of Float of 2.61%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TRU is 0.42, from 0.40 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.65%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.7 and $3.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.49. EPS for the following year is $4.17, with 20 analysts recommending between $4.4 and $3.94.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $913.76M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $919.5M to a low estimate of $909.5M. As of the current estimate, TransUnion’s year-ago sales were $921.3M, an estimated decrease of -0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $964.6M, an increase of 1.70% over than the figure of -$0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $998.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $945M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.71B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.54B and the low estimate is $4.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.