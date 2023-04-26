A Stock You Should Be Looking At: CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP)

After finishing at $1.85 in the prior trading day, CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) closed at $1.78, down -3.78%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 967115 shares were traded. CNSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7400.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CNSP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 24, 2020, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 19 when Gumulka Jerzy bought 2,500 shares for $1.70 per share. The transaction valued at 4,250 led to the insider holds 9,673 shares of the business.

Downs Christopher bought 3,100 shares of CNSP for $9,920 on Apr 17. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 9,251 shares after completing the transaction at $3.20 per share. On Apr 12, another insider, Climaco John M, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $0.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,408 and bolstered with 45,010 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNSP now has a Market Capitalization of 1.52M and an Enterprise Value of -8.13M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNSP has reached a high of $11.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4303, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2188.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 17.75M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.04M. Insiders hold about 14.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CNSP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 53.09k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 24.53k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.38% and a Short% of Float of 2.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.