A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

After finishing at $38.07 in the prior trading day, Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) closed at $37.35, down -1.89%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1711387 shares were traded. HOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.29.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HOG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 21, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $50.

Jefferies Upgraded its Underperform to Hold on March 15, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $39.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Root Jonathan R sold 2,239 shares for $50.17 per share. The transaction valued at 112,324 led to the insider holds 5,474 shares of the business.

ZEITZ JOCHEN bought 25,750 shares of HOG for $1,002,628 on Sep 02. The President and CEO now owns 508,870 shares after completing the transaction at $38.94 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Masood Rafeh, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,335 shares for $37.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,062 and bolstered with 1,335 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOG now has a Market Capitalization of 5.46B and an Enterprise Value of 10.98B. As of this moment, Harley-Davidson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOG has reached a high of $51.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.24.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.78M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 146.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.25M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HOG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.71M with a Short Ratio of 7.85M, compared to 7.01M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.34% and a Short% of Float of 5.90%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HOG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.63, compared to 0.66 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.83. The current Payout Ratio is 12.60% for HOG, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 09, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.6 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.58, with high estimates of $2.03 and low estimates of $1.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5 and $3.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.58. EPS for the following year is $4.98, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.46 and $4.4.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.36B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.47B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of the current estimate, Harley-Davidson Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.3B, an estimated increase of 4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.44B, an increase of 14.00% over than the figure of $4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.37B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.89B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.42B and the low estimate is $4.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.