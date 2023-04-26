A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

The price of Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) closed at $63.49 in the last session, down -3.29% from day before closing price of $65.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1557993 shares were traded. FOUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.72.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FOUR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 14, 2023, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $80.

SMBC Nikko Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on April 11, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $85.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Frankel Jordan sold 7,000 shares for $71.05 per share. The transaction valued at 497,350 led to the insider holds 267,753 shares of the business.

Disman Nancy sold 1,500 shares of FOUR for $107,475 on Mar 09. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 375,165 shares after completing the transaction at $71.65 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Goldsmith-Grover Sarah, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $70.00 each. As a result, the insider received 70,000 and left with 5,720 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FOUR now has a Market Capitalization of 4.06B and an Enterprise Value of 5.05B. As of this moment, Shift4’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 69.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOUR has reached a high of $76.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.03.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FOUR traded on average about 1.60M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.94M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 84.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.56M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.91% stake in the company. Shares short for FOUR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.13M with a Short Ratio of 8.39M, compared to 8.47M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.00% and a Short% of Float of 21.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.02 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.3. EPS for the following year is $3.2, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.05 and $2.28.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $525.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $564.4M to a low estimate of $479.1M. As of the current estimate, Shift4 Payments Inc.’s year-ago sales were $401.9M, an estimated increase of 30.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $654.42M, an increase of 29.20% less than the figure of $30.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $723.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $621.2M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.99B, up 33.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.95B and the low estimate is $3.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.