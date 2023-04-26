A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

After finishing at $3.78 in the prior trading day, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) closed at $3.69, down -2.38%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15974961 shares were traded. SIRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SIRI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 249.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 67.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 22, 2023, Rosenblatt Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7.40 to $4.80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Salen Kristina sold 44,670 shares for $6.46 per share. The transaction valued at 288,568 led to the insider holds 93,969 shares of the business.

BARRY THOMAS D sold 33,639 shares of SIRI for $214,785 on Nov 11. The Senior VP & Controller now owns 351,369 shares after completing the transaction at $6.38 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, DONNELLY PATRICK L, who serves as the EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of the company, sold 408,274 shares for $6.75 each. As a result, the insider received 2,755,850 and left with 791,342 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIRI now has a Market Capitalization of 15.48B and an Enterprise Value of 25.25B. As of this moment, Sirius’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIRI has reached a high of $6.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0212, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5907.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 17.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.9M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 3.89B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 658.59M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SIRI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 179.75M with a Short Ratio of 179.75M, compared to 177.08M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.62% and a Short% of Float of 27.25%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SIRI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.09, compared to 0.10 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.98.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $2.17B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.23B to a low estimate of $2.13B. As of the current estimate, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.19B, an estimated decrease of -0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.25B, a decrease of -0.30% over than the figure of -$0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.19B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9B, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.52B and the low estimate is $9.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.