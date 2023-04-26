AAL (American Airlines Group Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $13.32 in the prior trading day, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) closed at $12.84, down -3.60%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 33454908 shares were traded. AAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.81.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AAL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2023, Redburn Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Raja Vasu sold 9,954 shares for $15.07 per share. The transaction valued at 150,007 led to the insider holds 78,210 shares of the business.

Seymour David sold 74,614 shares of AAL for $1,195,727 on Jan 31. The EVP Chief Operating Officer now owns 398,371 shares after completing the transaction at $16.03 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Raja Vasu, who serves as the EVP Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 12,775 shares for $13.84 each. As a result, the insider received 176,806 and left with 54,381 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AAL now has a Market Capitalization of 8.45B and an Enterprise Value of 43.18B. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 116.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAL has reached a high of $20.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.30.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 22.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 35.37M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 650.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 642.23M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AAL as of Feb 27, 2023 were 62.8M with a Short Ratio of 59.50M, compared to 83.76M on Jan 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.64% and a Short% of Float of 10.86%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for AAL, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 18, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 03, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 08, 2013 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$2.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.06, with high estimates of $1.43 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.34 and $1.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.35. EPS for the following year is $3.04, with 18 analysts recommending between $3.87 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $12.21B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.3B to a low estimate of $12.14B. As of the current estimate, American Airlines Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.9B, an estimated increase of 37.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.81B, an increase of 2.90% less than the figure of $37.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.6B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $51.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.97B, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $58.42B and the low estimate is $51.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.