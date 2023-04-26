AMBP (Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s stock clocked out at $3.55, down -2.74% from its previous closing price of $3.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1340350 shares were traded. AMBP stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMBP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on December 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $6 from $5.60 previously.

On October 28, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $5.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on October 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMBP now has a Market Capitalization of 2.28B and an Enterprise Value of 5.32B. As of this moment, Ardagh’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMBP has reached a high of $7.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2388, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0590.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMBP traded 1.71M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.72M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 597.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.82M. Insiders hold about 76.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AMBP as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 3.00M, compared to 6.28M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, AMBP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.96%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $1.13B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.2B to a low estimate of $1.03B. As of the current estimate, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s year-ago sales were $1.14B, an estimated decrease of -0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.33B, an increase of 2.00% over than the figure of -$0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.25B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMBP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.69B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.29B and the low estimate is $4.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.