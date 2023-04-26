An average trading volume for Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $2.08 in the prior trading day, Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) closed at $2.20, up 5.77%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1383640 shares were traded. CIFR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2572 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CIFR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on April 25, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On March 14, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.

On February 21, 2023, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.70.Needham initiated its Buy rating on February 21, 2023, with a $2.70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Page Tyler sold 35,000 shares for $0.82 per share. The transaction valued at 28,679 led to the insider holds 3,120,614 shares of the business.

GROSSMAN CARY M bought 25,000 shares of CIFR for $35,718 on Sep 08. The Director now owns 270,266 shares after completing the transaction at $1.43 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIFR now has a Market Capitalization of 638.13M and an Enterprise Value of 646.87M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 188.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 212.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIFR has reached a high of $3.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0079, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4691.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.71M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 247.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.98M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CIFR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.98M with a Short Ratio of 8.29M, compared to 7.8M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.22% and a Short% of Float of 19.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.17 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIFR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $139.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $132.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $135.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.04M, up 4,363.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $139.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $160.8M and the low estimate is $118.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.