An average trading volume for Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $34.81 in the prior trading day, Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) closed at $32.78, down -5.83%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 811386 shares were traded. GBCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.54.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GBCI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 25 when Langel Craig A bought 2,500 shares for $32.82 per share. The transaction valued at 82,050 led to the insider holds 88,957 shares of the business.

COPHER RON J bought 2,200 shares of GBCI for $72,468 on Apr 25. The EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT/CFO now owns 79,694 shares after completing the transaction at $32.94 per share. On Apr 25, another insider, Chesler Randall M, who serves as the PRESIDENT/CEO of the company, bought 625 shares for $32.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,519 and bolstered with 3,125 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GBCI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.93B. As of this moment, Glacier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GBCI has reached a high of $59.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.21.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 671.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 669.11k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 110.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.27M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GBCI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.99M with a Short Ratio of 4.60M, compared to 3.58M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.50% and a Short% of Float of 5.83%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GBCI’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.32, compared to 1.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.55. The current Payout Ratio is 52.90% for GBCI, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 14, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.78 and $2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.36. EPS for the following year is $2.34, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.56 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $195.89M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $215.1M to a low estimate of $186M. As of the current estimate, Glacier Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $199.02M, an estimated decrease of -1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $198.88M, a decrease of -4.90% less than the figure of -$1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $219.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $188.8M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GBCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $875.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $759.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $792.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $810.01M, down -2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $842.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $910.5M and the low estimate is $792.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.