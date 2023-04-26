An investigation into Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)’s technical aspects

The price of Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) closed at $40.42 in the last session, down -1.49% from day before closing price of $41.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 544421 shares were traded. AVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.20.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AVT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on September 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $35 from $45 previously.

On July 14, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $46.

BofA Securities reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on October 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $49 to $43.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Liguori Thomas sold 24,221 shares for $45.03 per share. The transaction valued at 1,090,623 led to the insider holds 30,066 shares of the business.

Liguori Thomas sold 24,221 shares of AVT for $1,063,738 on Aug 17. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 54,287 shares after completing the transaction at $43.92 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Liguori Thomas, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 20,161 shares for $44.73 each. As a result, the insider received 901,701 and left with 78,508 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVT now has a Market Capitalization of 4.03B and an Enterprise Value of 7.15B. As of this moment, Avnet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVT has reached a high of $50.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.06.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AVT traded on average about 570.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 458.55k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 91.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.90M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.13% stake in the company. Shares short for AVT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.44M with a Short Ratio of 2.44M, compared to 3.27M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.67% and a Short% of Float of 4.17%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AVT is 1.16, which was 1.10 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.25. The current Payout Ratio is 12.20% for AVT, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 28, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.81 and a low estimate of $1.76, while EPS last year was $2.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.4, with high estimates of $1.59 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.4 and $6.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.2. EPS for the following year is $5.25, with 7 analysts recommending between $7.2 and $4.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.32B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.38B to a low estimate of $6.28B. As of the current estimate, Avnet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.49B, an estimated decrease of -2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.97B, a decrease of -6.40% less than the figure of -$2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.39B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.31B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.66B and the low estimate is $21.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.