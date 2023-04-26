An investigation into Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $56.79 in the prior trading day, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) closed at $55.00, down -3.15%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1870372 shares were traded. KNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.75.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KNX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 09, 2023, Susquehanna Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Positive and also lowered its target price recommendation from $63 to $60.

Susquehanna reiterated its Positive rating for the stock on October 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $64 to $63.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Ohlman Dustin sold 500 shares for $48.32 per share. The transaction valued at 24,160 led to the insider holds 330 shares of the business.

Updike James E. Jr. sold 2,400 shares of KNX for $132,432 on Jul 29. The EVP Sales & Mkt, Knight Trans. now owns 19,944 shares after completing the transaction at $55.18 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KNX now has a Market Capitalization of 9.20B and an Enterprise Value of 11.01B. As of this moment, Knight-Swift’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KNX has reached a high of $64.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.68.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.72M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 160.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.55M. Insiders hold about 3.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KNX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.4M with a Short Ratio of 7.50M, compared to 7.59M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.22% and a Short% of Float of 6.07%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, KNX’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.50, compared to 0.56 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.74. The current Payout Ratio is 8.60% for KNX, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 10, 2017 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.95 and a low estimate of $0.71, while EPS last year was $1.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.95 and $3.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.39. EPS for the following year is $4.35, with 19 analysts recommending between $4.95 and $3.6.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $1.64B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.73B to a low estimate of $1.57B. As of the current estimate, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.96B, an estimated decrease of -16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.7B, a decrease of -10.50% over than the figure of -$16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.6B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.43B, down -6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.44B and the low estimate is $6.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.