An investigation into Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)’s technical aspects

The price of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) closed at $182.57 in the last session, down -4.89% from day before closing price of $191.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3843120 shares were traded. PANW stock price reached its highest trading level at $188.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $182.18.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PANW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on February 22, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $210 from $170 previously.

On February 22, 2023, Wedbush reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $200 to $210.

UBS reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on February 22, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $155 to $200.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when Arora Nikesh sold 13,800 shares for $201.42 per share. The transaction valued at 2,779,651 led to the insider holds 1,177,193 shares of the business.

Klarich Lee sold 45,000 shares of PANW for $8,729,618 on Apr 05. The EVP, Chief Product Officer now owns 612,745 shares after completing the transaction at $193.99 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, ZUK NIR, who serves as the EVP, Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 36,000 shares for $196.59 each. As a result, the insider received 7,077,080 and left with 1,738,898 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PANW now has a Market Capitalization of 58.35B and an Enterprise Value of 58.95B. As of this moment, Palo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2371.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 77.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 75.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 151.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PANW has reached a high of $203.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $132.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 188.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 169.80.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PANW traded on average about 4.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.57M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 302.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 297.72M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PANW as of Mar 30, 2023 were 19.55M with a Short Ratio of 19.55M, compared to 20.03M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.46% and a Short% of Float of 6.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 36 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.04 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $1.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.12 and $4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.02. EPS for the following year is $4.68, with 40 analysts recommending between $5.42 and $4.09.

Revenue Estimates

According to 34 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.71B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.74B to a low estimate of $1.64B. As of the current estimate, Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.39B, an estimated increase of 23.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 34 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.95B, an increase of 25.70% over than the figure of $23.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.86B.

A total of 40 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PANW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.5B, up 25.00% from the average estimate. Based on 40 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.68B and the low estimate is $7.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.