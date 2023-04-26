An overall feel about Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) closed at $47.93 down -1.40% from its previous closing price of $48.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 507378 shares were traded. CRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.59.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Carpenter Technology Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 11, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $52 to $53.

The Benchmark Company Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when SOCCI ELIZABETH A sold 5,722 shares for $50.56 per share. The transaction valued at 289,322 led to the insider holds 11,755 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.12B and an Enterprise Value of 2.88B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRS has reached a high of $52.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.66.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRS has traded an average of 404.37K shares per day and 432.28k over the past ten days. A total of 48.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.30M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CRS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.39M with a Short Ratio of 1.39M, compared to 1.36M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.87% and a Short% of Float of 2.95%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CRS is 0.80, from 0.80 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.24.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and $0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.95. EPS for the following year is $3.07, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.46 and $2.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $632.5M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $656M to a low estimate of $616.5M. As of the current estimate, Carpenter Technology Corporation’s year-ago sales were $489M, an estimated increase of 29.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $691.83M, an increase of 22.70% less than the figure of $29.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $735M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $664.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.84B, up 32.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.12B and the low estimate is $2.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.