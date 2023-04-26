An overall feel about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $12.73, down -2.45% from its previous closing price of $13.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8418574 shares were traded. NCLH stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.65.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NCLH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 198.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 184.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 13, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Del Rio Frank J sold 58,072 shares for $18.33 per share. The transaction valued at 1,064,639 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Kempa Mark sold 25,000 shares of NCLH for $463,425 on Nov 15. The EVP & CFO now owns 197,651 shares after completing the transaction at $18.54 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Farkas Daniel S, who serves as the EVP Gen. Counsel & Asst. Sec’y of the company, sold 44,000 shares for $17.93 each. As a result, the insider received 788,700 and left with 231,160 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NCLH now has a Market Capitalization of 5.37B and an Enterprise Value of 18.05B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 79.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.73 whereas that against EBITDA is -27.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NCLH has reached a high of $21.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.35.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NCLH traded 13.93M shares on average per day over the past three months and 11.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 421.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 419.66M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NCLH as of Mar 30, 2023 were 47.06M with a Short Ratio of 47.06M, compared to 39.44M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.15% and a Short% of Float of 12.55%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$1.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $1.57, with 18 analysts recommending between $1.97 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $1.75B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.81B to a low estimate of $1.64B. As of the current estimate, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $521.94M, an estimated increase of 234.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.22B, an increase of 87.00% less than the figure of $234.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.07B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NCLH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.84B, up 75.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.66B and the low estimate is $8.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.