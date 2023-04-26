An overall feel about Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) closed at $20.29 down -2.22% from its previous closing price of $20.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1189029 shares were traded. SONO stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.28.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sonos Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on June 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $28 from $38 previously.

On August 16, 2021, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $43 to $50.

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on February 12, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $37.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Coles Joanna sold 905 shares for $19.49 per share. The transaction valued at 17,638 led to the insider holds 23,868 shares of the business.

Conrad Thomas sold 12,792 shares of SONO for $246,176 on Mar 27. The Director now owns 42,671 shares after completing the transaction at $19.24 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Coles Joanna, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 905 shares for $20.00 each. As a result, the insider received 18,100 and left with 14,762 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SONO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.57B and an Enterprise Value of 2.17B. As of this moment, Sonos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 158.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 43.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 25.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SONO has reached a high of $24.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SONO has traded an average of 1.80M shares per day and 1.12M over the past ten days. A total of 127.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.59M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SONO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 12.84M with a Short Ratio of 12.84M, compared to 11.94M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.09% and a Short% of Float of 14.32%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.42, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.62 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $297.46M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $303.12M to a low estimate of $289.21M. As of the current estimate, Sonos Inc.’s year-ago sales were $399.78M, an estimated decrease of -25.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $374.07M, an increase of 0.60% over than the figure of -$25.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $402.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $353.19M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SONO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.75B, down -1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.95B and the low estimate is $1.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.