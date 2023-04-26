An overall feel about Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at $37.66, down -3.81% from its previous closing price of $39.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 945242 shares were traded. VTYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.04.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VTYX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.20 and its Current Ratio is at 20.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on March 21, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $77.

On December 19, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

On November 17, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $45.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on November 17, 2022, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 25 when NSV Partners III LP sold 793 shares for $38.88 per share. The transaction valued at 30,832 led to the insider holds 9,877,045 shares of the business.

Subramaniam Somu sold 793 shares of VTYX for $30,832 on Apr 25. The Director now owns 9,877,045 shares after completing the transaction at $38.88 per share. On Apr 24, another insider, NSV Partners III LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 90,565 shares for $38.64 each. As a result, the insider received 3,498,983 and left with 9,877,838 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTYX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.67B and an Enterprise Value of 1.36B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTYX has reached a high of $47.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VTYX traded 910.78K shares on average per day over the past three months and 971.24k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.22M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VTYX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.99M with a Short Ratio of 7.99M, compared to 5.08M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.73% and a Short% of Float of 27.06%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.59 and a low estimate of -$0.71, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.67, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.16 and -$2.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.59. EPS for the following year is -$2.85, with 8 analysts recommending between -$2.44 and -$3.35.