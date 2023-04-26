Analysis of Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD): Selected Notes

The closing price of Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) was $15.97 for the day, up 0.13% from the previous closing price of $15.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 586995 shares were traded. ACCD stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.85.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ACCD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On March 23, 2023, Guggenheim Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $16.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 09, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when SINGH RAJEEV sold 220 shares for $14.58 per share. The transaction valued at 3,208 led to the insider holds 155,870 shares of the business.

Cavanaugh Robert N sold 181 shares of ACCD for $2,639 on Apr 18. The President now owns 145,778 shares after completing the transaction at $14.58 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, Barnes Stephen H., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 141 shares for $14.58 each. As a result, the insider received 2,056 and left with 124,054 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACCD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.04B and an Enterprise Value of 1.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.88 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACCD has reached a high of $16.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.92.

Shares Statistics:

ACCD traded an average of 600.53K shares per day over the past three months and 481.15k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.97M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ACCD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.62M with a Short Ratio of 3.62M, compared to 3.13M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.98% and a Short% of Float of 5.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.42 and -$6.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.49. EPS for the following year is -$1.95, with 15 analysts recommending between -$1.15 and -$2.52.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $101.26M to a low estimate of $97.7M. As of the current estimate, Accolade Inc.’s year-ago sales were $93.76M, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.51M, an increase of 10.50% over than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $96.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $92.7M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACCD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $365.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $361.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $363.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $310.02M, up 17.30% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $409.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $411.88M and the low estimate is $408.18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.