Analysis of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE): Selected Notes

The closing price of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) was $1.42 for the day, down -6.58% from the previous closing price of $1.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 26729062 shares were traded. APE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of APE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when Antara Capital LP sold 2,918,400 shares for $1.66 per share. The transaction valued at 4,844,544 led to the insider holds 158,170,143 shares of the business.

Antara Capital LP sold 1,008,385 shares of APE for $1,694,254 on Apr 05. The 10% Owner now owns 161,088,543 shares after completing the transaction at $1.68 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Antara Capital LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 10,050,000 shares for $1.68 each. As a result, the insider received 16,856,000 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APE now has a Market Capitalization of 4.24B and an Enterprise Value of 13.63B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -69.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APE has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7128, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2325.

Shares Statistics:

APE traded an average of 27.15M shares per day over the past three months and 14.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 937.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 936.35M. Insiders hold about 0.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.48% stake in the company. Shares short for APE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 28.81M with a Short Ratio of 28.81M, compared to 33.16M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 4.25%.