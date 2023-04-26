Analysis of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA): Selected Notes

The closing price of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) was $1.21 for the day, down -4.72% from the previous closing price of $1.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 24371128 shares were traded. DNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DNA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.40 and its Current Ratio is at 8.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on November 29, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On October 04, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $5.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on May 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when Kelly Jason R sold 100,000 shares for $1.28 per share. The transaction valued at 128,400 led to the insider holds 11,094,680 shares of the business.

Canton Barry sold 37,650 shares of DNA for $48,343 on Apr 20. The 10% Owner now owns 13,692,294 shares after completing the transaction at $1.28 per share. On Apr 20, another insider, Shetty Reshma P., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 37,650 shares for $1.28 each. As a result, the insider received 48,343 and left with 13,692,294 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DNA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.78B and an Enterprise Value of 1.90B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNA has reached a high of $4.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3692, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1988.

Shares Statistics:

DNA traded an average of 19.39M shares per day over the past three months and 18.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.86B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 983.79M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DNA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 192.71M with a Short Ratio of 192.71M, compared to 146.15M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.30% and a Short% of Float of 17.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.32.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $86M to a low estimate of $54.63M. As of the current estimate, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $168.41M, an estimated decrease of -57.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $76.54M, a decrease of -47.10% over than the figure of -$57.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $91.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $57.84M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $341M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $276.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $304.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $477.71M, down -36.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $441.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $546.6M and the low estimate is $365.54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 45.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.