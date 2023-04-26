APTX (Aptinyx Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) closed at $0.12 in the last session, down -4.00% from day before closing price of $0.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 782658 shares were traded. APTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1246 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1173.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at APTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.20 and its Current Ratio is at 10.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 27, 2020, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.

On July 01, 2020, SunTrust started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.SunTrust initiated its Buy rating on July 01, 2020, with a $15 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APTX now has a Market Capitalization of 7.99M and an Enterprise Value of -23.31M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APTX has reached a high of $1.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2292, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3596.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, APTX traded on average about 3.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.52M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 67.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.08M. Insiders hold about 13.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.00% stake in the company. Shares short for APTX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.27M with a Short Ratio of 3.27M, compared to 281.53k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.83% and a Short% of Float of 6.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$0.44.