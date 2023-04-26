Are analysts optimistic about Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s (NASDAQ:HYMC) stock?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) closed the day trading at $0.37 down -2.04% from the previous closing price of $0.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0078 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3095361 shares were traded. HYMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3944 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3620.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HYMC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.40 and its Current Ratio is at 12.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on October 23, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 600,000 shares for $0.53 per share. The transaction valued at 317,640 led to the insider holds 13,646,677 shares of the business.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 400,000 shares of HYMC for $229,280 on Feb 03. The 10% Owner now owns 14,246,677 shares after completing the transaction at $0.57 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Mudrick Capital Management, L., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 300,439 shares for $0.60 each. As a result, the insider received 181,165 and left with 14,646,677 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HYMC now has a Market Capitalization of 98.13M and an Enterprise Value of 91.18M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.74 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HYMC has reached a high of $1.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4162, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6470.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HYMC traded about 5.51M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HYMC traded about 4.18M shares per day. A total of 200.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.44M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HYMC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 12.64M with a Short Ratio of 12.23M, compared to 12.57M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.31% and a Short% of Float of 7.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.03.