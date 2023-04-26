Are analysts optimistic about Kinross Gold Corporation’s (NYSE:KGC) stock?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10412972 shares were traded. KGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.91.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KGC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on April 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KGC now has a Market Capitalization of 6.28B and an Enterprise Value of 8.50B. As of this moment, Kinross’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 239.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KGC has reached a high of $5.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.97.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KGC traded about 15.20M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KGC traded about 13.45M shares per day. A total of 1.26B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.24B. Insiders hold about 0.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KGC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 18.03M with a Short Ratio of 18.03M, compared to 13.46M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

KGC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.12, up from 0.12 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.51 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.55 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.07B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.07B to a low estimate of $1.07B. As of the current estimate, Kinross Gold Corporation’s year-ago sales were $768M, an estimated increase of 39.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.07B, an increase of 30.50% less than the figure of $39.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.07B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.46B, up 13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.04B and the low estimate is $3.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.