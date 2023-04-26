Are Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $71.23, down -2.85% from its previous closing price of $73.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 515460 shares were traded. AXSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.79.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AXSM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on January 05, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

On November 01, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $95.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXSM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.66B and an Enterprise Value of 2.55B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 60.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 28.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 50.96 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXSM has reached a high of $82.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.43.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AXSM traded 910.03K shares on average per day over the past three months and 870k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.41M. Insiders hold about 18.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AXSM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.21M with a Short Ratio of 8.21M, compared to 8.4M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.86% and a Short% of Float of 23.11%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of -$1.5, while EPS last year was -$1.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.14, with high estimates of -$0.77 and low estimates of -$1.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.85 and -$5.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.66, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.81 and -$3.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $243.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $127.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $179.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.04M, up 259.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $393.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $621.91M and the low estimate is $266.77M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 119.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.