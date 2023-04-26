Are BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s stock clocked out at $14.66, down -3.62% from its previous closing price of $15.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1280499 shares were traded. BBIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BBIO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

SVB Leerink reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on December 27, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $66 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Kumar Neil sold 120,000 shares for $15.46 per share. The transaction valued at 1,855,656 led to the insider holds 1,132,722 shares of the business.

STEPHENSON BRIAN C sold 55,500 shares of BBIO for $857,697 on Apr 05. The Secretary, Treasurer & CFO now owns 101,337 shares after completing the transaction at $15.45 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Kumar Neil, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 120,000 shares for $10.96 each. As a result, the insider received 1,315,224 and left with 1,252,722 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBIO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.43B and an Enterprise Value of 3.68B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 47.44 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBIO has reached a high of $19.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.94.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BBIO traded 3.26M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 149.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.05M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BBIO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 15.16M with a Short Ratio of 15.16M, compared to 16.75M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.46% and a Short% of Float of 16.09%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.68 and a low estimate of -$0.91, while EPS last year was -$1.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.81, with high estimates of -$0.7 and low estimates of -$0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.29 and -$3.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.03. EPS for the following year is -$2.42, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.7 and -$3.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $104.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $266M and the low estimate is $10.56M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 351.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.