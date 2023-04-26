Are Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.52, down -5.26% from its previous closing price of $2.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1019171 shares were traded. HRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HRTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on May 27, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On February 20, 2020, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $50 to $48.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 16, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $66 to $64.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when MANHARD KIMBERLY sold 1,504 shares for $4.76 per share. The transaction valued at 7,154 led to the insider holds 10,872 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HRTX now has a Market Capitalization of 325.58M and an Enterprise Value of 398.20M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.70 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HRTX has reached a high of $5.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3290, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1657.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HRTX traded 2.15M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.88M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 119.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.62M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.51% stake in the company. Shares short for HRTX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 23.15M with a Short Ratio of 23.15M, compared to 23.27M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.41% and a Short% of Float of 24.58%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.8. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.96.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $29.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $33.2M to a low estimate of $27.4M. As of the current estimate, Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $23.46M, an estimated increase of 26.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $32.23M, an increase of 16.60% less than the figure of $26.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $36.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $149.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $124M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $133.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $107.67M, up 24.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $181.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $199.7M and the low estimate is $147.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.