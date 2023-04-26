Are LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) closed at $4.48 down -5.49% from its previous closing price of $4.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1166808 shares were traded. LPSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of LivePerson Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on March 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5 from $8 previously.

On March 16, 2023, ROTH MKM Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $6.

Craig Hallum Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 16, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 when Osumi Norman M. sold 570 shares for $4.96 per share. The transaction valued at 2,827 led to the insider holds 47,099 shares of the business.

Greenberg Monica L. sold 1,003 shares of LPSN for $4,824 on Apr 13. The EVP, Policy & General Counsel now owns 108,861 shares after completing the transaction at $4.81 per share. On Apr 10, another insider, LOCASCIO ROBERT P, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 3,017 shares for $4.50 each. As a result, the insider received 13,576 and left with 391,418 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LPSN now has a Market Capitalization of 357.35M and an Enterprise Value of 708.40M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.38 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPSN has reached a high of $24.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.6908, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.7590.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LPSN has traded an average of 1.99M shares per day and 1.32M over the past ten days. A total of 75.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.36M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LPSN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.12M with a Short Ratio of 6.12M, compared to 4.56M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.07% and a Short% of Float of 10.21%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.52, while EPS last year was -$0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.86, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.86 and -$0.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $107.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $108.41M to a low estimate of $107.41M. As of the current estimate, LivePerson Inc.’s year-ago sales were $130.2M, an estimated decrease of -17.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $100.07M, a decrease of -24.50% less than the figure of -$17.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $106.05M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $93.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $432.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $397.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $413.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $514.8M, down -19.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $428.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $446.05M and the low estimate is $410.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.