As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) offers stability

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) closed the day trading at $2.68 down -4.96% from the previous closing price of $2.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1903071 shares were traded. JMIA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8272 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6650.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JMIA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 14, 2020, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $4.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JMIA now has a Market Capitalization of 309.62M and an Enterprise Value of 95.63M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JMIA has reached a high of $10.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1950, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8001.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JMIA traded about 2.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JMIA traded about 1.57M shares per day. A total of 99.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.88M. Shares short for JMIA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 10.92M with a Short Ratio of 10.92M, compared to 9.53M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.