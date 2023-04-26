As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) offers stability

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) closed the day trading at $0.12 down -8.47% from the previous closing price of $0.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0111 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5494685 shares were traded. WETG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1147.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WETG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.00 and its Current Ratio is at 11.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WETG now has a Market Capitalization of 35.13M and an Enterprise Value of 14.87M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WETG has reached a high of $50.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2963, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5813.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WETG traded about 2.33M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WETG traded about 3.8M shares per day. A total of 192.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.16M. Insiders hold about 68.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WETG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.32M with a Short Ratio of 1.32M, compared to 1.73M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.67% and a Short% of Float of 1.29%.