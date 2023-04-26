BG (Bunge Limited): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) closed at $91.38 in the last session, down -4.05% from day before closing price of $95.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1704534 shares were traded. BG stock price reached its highest trading level at $94.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.70.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 09, 2023, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $127 to $115.

On December 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $133.UBS initiated its Buy rating on December 14, 2022, with a $133 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Garros Julio sold 1,017 shares for $103.90 per share. The transaction valued at 105,665 led to the insider holds 53,780 shares of the business.

Simmons Jerry Matthews JR sold 44,666 shares of BG for $5,135,487 on May 02. The Controller, Principal Actg Off now owns 33,654 shares after completing the transaction at $114.98 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BG now has a Market Capitalization of 14.17B and an Enterprise Value of 18.57B. As of this moment, Bunge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BG has reached a high of $121.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 96.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.57.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BG traded on average about 1.93M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.03M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 149.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.65M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.54M with a Short Ratio of 4.55M, compared to 2.49M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.70% and a Short% of Float of 4.86%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BG is 2.50, which was 2.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.07.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.57 and a low estimate of $2.84, while EPS last year was $4.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.9, with high estimates of $3.38 and low estimates of $2.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.26 and $11.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.81. EPS for the following year is $11.21, with 9 analysts recommending between $12.63 and $9.76.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $14.78B. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.83B to a low estimate of $13.81B. As of the current estimate, Bunge Limited’s year-ago sales were $15.88B, an estimated decrease of -6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.18B, a decrease of -9.80% less than the figure of -$6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.38B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $60.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $62.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $67.23B, down -6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $61.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $66.31B and the low estimate is $57.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.