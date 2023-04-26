CBAY (CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) closed at $9.87 in the last session, down -5.37% from day before closing price of $10.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1210249 shares were traded. CBAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.74.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CBAY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 09, 2023, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when KIM DENNIS D sold 112,219 shares for $9.54 per share. The transaction valued at 1,070,536 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

KIM DENNIS D sold 7,781 shares of CBAY for $69,880 on Apr 13. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $8.98 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, KIM DENNIS D, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 100 shares for $8.98 each. As a result, the insider received 898 and left with 20,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CBAY now has a Market Capitalization of 867.86M and an Enterprise Value of 823.29M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBAY has reached a high of $10.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.50.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CBAY traded on average about 1.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.67M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 87.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.88M. Insiders hold about 0.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CBAY as of Mar 30, 2023 were 9.65M with a Short Ratio of 9.65M, compared to 4.94M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.92% and a Short% of Float of 11.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.92. EPS for the following year is -$1.12, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.63 and -$1.89.