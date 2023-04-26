Considering FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $0.47 in the prior trading day, FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) closed at $0.41, down -13.19%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0620 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1588631 shares were traded. FOXO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4559 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2913.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FOXO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FOXO now has a Market Capitalization of 9.87M and an Enterprise Value of 7.49M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 26.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.66 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOXO has reached a high of $11.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4995, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7122.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.59M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 27.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.42M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FOXO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 291.04k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 426.63k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.83%.