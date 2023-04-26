Considering Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $16.85 in the prior trading day, Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) closed at $16.80, down -0.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5875241 shares were traded. IVZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.40.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IVZ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on March 29, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $15 from $14.50 previously.

On January 10, 2023, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $19 to $20.

On December 15, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $22.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on December 15, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when FLANAGAN MARTIN L sold 232,413 shares for $17.43 per share. The transaction valued at 4,050,959 led to the insider holds 452,584 shares of the business.

TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of IVZ for $14,242,800 on Jan 30. The 10% Owner now owns 45,419,188 shares after completing the transaction at $18.11 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,367,477 shares for $18.42 each. As a result, the insider received 43,605,849 and left with 46,205,566 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IVZ now has a Market Capitalization of 7.48B and an Enterprise Value of 18.62B. As of this moment, Invesco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IVZ has reached a high of $20.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.24.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.44M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 456.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 367.07M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IVZ as of Mar 30, 2023 were 12.34M with a Short Ratio of 12.34M, compared to 12.59M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.69% and a Short% of Float of 3.88%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, IVZ’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.75, compared to 0.75 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.47. The current Payout Ratio is 49.00% for IVZ, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 01, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 07, 2000 when the company split stock in a 25:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.85 and $1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.7. EPS for the following year is $1.95, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.09 and $1.79.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $1.1B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.12B to a low estimate of $1.08B. As of the current estimate, Invesco Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $1.25B, an estimated decrease of -12.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.13B, a decrease of -4.10% over than the figure of -$12.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.11B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IVZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.64B, down -1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.92B and the low estimate is $4.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.