CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) was $49.43 for the day, down -3.23% from the previous closing price of $51.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 885296 shares were traded. CRSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CRSP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.30 and its Current Ratio is at 15.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 13, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $72.

On March 21, 2023, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $44.

On March 17, 2023, Bryan Garnier started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $70.Bryan Garnier initiated its Buy rating on March 17, 2023, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Kulkarni Samarth sold 25,000 shares for $44.46 per share. The transaction valued at 1,111,504 led to the insider holds 387,377 shares of the business.

Kulkarni Samarth sold 25,000 shares of CRSP for $1,206,243 on Feb 27. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 375,988 shares after completing the transaction at $48.25 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, Kulkarni Samarth, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $51.47 each. As a result, the insider received 1,286,798 and left with 369,111 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRSP now has a Market Capitalization of 3.42B and an Enterprise Value of 1.85B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3107.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.24k whereas that against EBITDA is -2.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRSP has reached a high of $86.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.03.

Shares Statistics:

CRSP traded an average of 1.16M shares per day over the past three months and 1.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.23M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CRSP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 12.95M with a Short Ratio of 12.70M, compared to 12.18M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.46% and a Short% of Float of 19.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.63 and a low estimate of -$2.39, while EPS last year was -$2.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.94, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$2.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.65 and -$8.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.76. EPS for the following year is -$6, with 26 analysts recommending between $1.57 and -$13.06.