CYXT (Cyxtera Technologies Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.28, down -4.47% from its previous closing price of $0.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0130 from its previous closing price. On the day, 762504 shares were traded. CYXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2702.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CYXT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 20, 2023, TD Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $3 to $1.

On December 14, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $2.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Underperform rating on December 14, 2022, with a $2 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when FONSECA NELSON A. JR sold 55,294 shares for $11.77 per share. The transaction valued at 650,810 led to the insider holds 194,725 shares of the business.

Sagasta Carlos Ignacio sold 19,304 shares of CYXT for $227,208 on Aug 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 54,258 shares after completing the transaction at $11.77 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Rowland James Randolph, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 16,994 shares for $11.77 each. As a result, the insider received 200,019 and left with 59,845 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYXT now has a Market Capitalization of 69.74M and an Enterprise Value of 2.34B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 50.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYXT has reached a high of $15.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3043, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9445.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CYXT traded 1.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 179.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.01M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CYXT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.04M with a Short Ratio of 6.24M, compared to 3.98M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.36% and a Short% of Float of 40.44%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$1.05, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.88 and -$1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.89, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.77 and -$1.02.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $194.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $197.22M to a low estimate of $191.7M. As of the current estimate, Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $182.4M, an estimated increase of 6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $194.64M, an increase of 5.70% less than the figure of $6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $198.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $189.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $791.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $763.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $781.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $746M, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $816.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $831.5M and the low estimate is $789.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.