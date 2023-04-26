DKS (DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) closed at $145.82 down -2.36% from its previous closing price of $149.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1343224 shares were traded. DKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $149.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $145.48.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on March 14, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $155.

On February 28, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $143 to $140.

On February 15, 2023, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $130.Loop Capital initiated its Hold rating on February 15, 2023, with a $130 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Lodge-Jarrett Julie sold 8,560 shares for $140.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,198,400 led to the insider holds 30,712 shares of the business.

Fink Anne sold 3,174 shares of DKS for $441,451 on Apr 06. The Director now owns 14,481 shares after completing the transaction at $139.08 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Hayes John Edward III, who serves as the SVP, General Counsel of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $141.50 each. As a result, the insider received 707,500 and left with 16,965 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DKS now has a Market Capitalization of 11.91B and an Enterprise Value of 14.19B. As of this moment, DICK’S’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DKS has reached a high of $152.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 139.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 118.70.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DKS has traded an average of 1.40M shares per day and 1.21M over the past ten days. A total of 81.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.19M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DKS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.6M with a Short Ratio of 8.60M, compared to 8.7M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.05% and a Short% of Float of 19.97%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DKS is 4.00, from 1.95 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.15. The current Payout Ratio is 14.10% for DKS, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 21, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 23 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.59 and a low estimate of $2.73, while EPS last year was $2.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.88, with high estimates of $4.39 and low estimates of $3.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.89 and $12.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.47. EPS for the following year is $13.92, with 27 analysts recommending between $15.31 and $12.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.81B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.86B to a low estimate of $2.74B. As of the current estimate, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.7B, an estimated increase of 4.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.22B, an increase of 3.30% less than the figure of $4.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.17B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.37B, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.67B and the low estimate is $12.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.