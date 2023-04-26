How is Porch Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PRCH) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $1.04 in the prior trading day, Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) closed at $0.93, down -10.28%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1069 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3960493 shares were traded. PRCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PRCH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on March 15, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $2 from $4 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when Park West Asset Management LLC sold 2,600,000 shares for $1.27 per share. The transaction valued at 3,302,000 led to the insider holds 9,667,707 shares of the business.

Ehrlichman Matt bought 184,093 shares of PRCH for $235,234 on Mar 17. The CEO, CHAIRMAN AND FOUNDER now owns 10,694,304 shares after completing the transaction at $1.28 per share. On Jan 25, another insider, Park West Asset Management LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 407,874 shares for $2.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 940,965 and bolstered with 12,267,707 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRCH now has a Market Capitalization of 130.44M and an Enterprise Value of 323.16M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.17 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRCH has reached a high of $4.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8426, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0959.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.44M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 94.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.82M. Insiders hold about 11.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PRCH as of Mar 30, 2023 were 11.49M with a Short Ratio of 11.49M, compared to 10.79M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.84% and a Short% of Float of 18.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.93 and -$1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.78, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$1.17.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $69.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $75.8M to a low estimate of $61.38M. As of the current estimate, Porch Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $62.56M, an estimated increase of 11.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $86.2M, an increase of 21.80% over than the figure of $11.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $92.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78.99M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $340.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $330.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $336.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $275.95M, up 22.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $409.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $462.4M and the low estimate is $381.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.