How is Siyata Mobile Inc.’s (NASDAQ: SYTA) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) closed at $0.11 in the last session, down -2.53% from day before closing price of $0.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0028 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3057500 shares were traded. SYTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1166 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1020.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SYTA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYTA now has a Market Capitalization of 7.56M and an Enterprise Value of 8.04M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.27 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYTA has reached a high of $1.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1652, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3265.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SYTA traded on average about 3.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.51M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 62.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.13M. Insiders hold about 1.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SYTA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 613.53k with a Short Ratio of 1.95M, compared to 2.33M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.98% and a Short% of Float of 0.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.61M and the low estimate is $25.61M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 88.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.