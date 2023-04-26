How is Wolfspeed Inc.’s (NYSE: WOLF) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) closed at $56.32 in the last session, down -5.68% from day before closing price of $59.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2164485 shares were traded. WOLF stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.24.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WOLF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $65 from $100 previously.

On April 03, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $95 to $66.

On December 12, 2022, Susquehanna started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $90.Susquehanna initiated its Neutral rating on December 12, 2022, with a $90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when LE DUY LOAN T bought 3,000 shares for $90.95 per share. The transaction valued at 272,840 led to the insider holds 5,000 shares of the business.

LE DUY LOAN T bought 2,000 shares of WOLF for $182,080 on Nov 18. The Director now owns 29,662 shares after completing the transaction at $91.04 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, LE DUY LOAN T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $73.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 147,640 and bolstered with 27,662 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WOLF now has a Market Capitalization of 6.98B and an Enterprise Value of 7.53B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.62 whereas that against EBITDA is -95.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WOLF has reached a high of $125.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.18.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WOLF traded on average about 2.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.08M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 124.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.34M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.16% stake in the company. Shares short for WOLF as of Mar 30, 2023 were 15.11M with a Short Ratio of 15.11M, compared to 15.16M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.14% and a Short% of Float of 18.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is $0.39, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.41 and -$0.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $220.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $225M to a low estimate of $210M. As of the current estimate, Wolfspeed Inc.’s year-ago sales were $188M, an estimated increase of 17.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $234.57M, an increase of 2.70% less than the figure of $17.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $260M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $222.6M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WOLF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $983M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $891M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $915.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $746.2M, up 22.70% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.48B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.