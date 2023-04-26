I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT).

After finishing at $113.61 in the prior trading day, Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) closed at $110.61, down -2.64%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6272542 shares were traded. AMAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $113.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $110.42.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMAT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 23, 2023, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $80 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when Nalamasu Omkaram sold 29,444 shares for $124.70 per share. The transaction valued at 3,671,667 led to the insider holds 194,298 shares of the business.

Little Teri A. sold 6,813 shares of AMAT for $800,119 on Feb 28. The SVP, CLO now owns 98,332 shares after completing the transaction at $117.44 per share. On Jan 20, another insider, CHEN XUN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 377 shares for $107.80 each. As a result, the insider received 40,641 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMAT now has a Market Capitalization of 93.48B and an Enterprise Value of 95.55B. As of this moment, Applied’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMAT has reached a high of $125.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 116.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 103.64.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.79M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 845.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 834.77M. Insiders hold about 0.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AMAT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 15.26M with a Short Ratio of 15.26M, compared to 12.2M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 1.81%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AMAT’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.04, compared to 1.28 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.21. The current Payout Ratio is 10.10% for AMAT, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 16, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 23 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.87 and a low estimate of $1.8, while EPS last year was $1.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.65, with high estimates of $1.89 and low estimates of $1.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.78 and $6.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.06. EPS for the following year is $6.79, with 27 analysts recommending between $8.47 and $4.59.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $6.37B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.46B to a low estimate of $6.03B. As of the current estimate, Applied Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.25B, an estimated increase of 2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.03B, a decrease of -7.60% less than the figure of $2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.6B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.79B, down -3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.93B and the low estimate is $20.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.