I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH).

The price of Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) closed at $5.91 in the last session, down -0.34% from day before closing price of $5.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2185231 shares were traded. CYH stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.86.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CYH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on June 17, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On June 15, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7.50 to $5.50.

On March 29, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $12.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on March 29, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 02 when SMITH WAYNE T bought 800,000 shares for $2.94 per share. The transaction valued at 2,352,000 led to the insider holds 4,059,196 shares of the business.

SMITH WAYNE T bought 200,000 shares of CYH for $600,000 on Aug 01. The Executive Chairman now owns 3,259,196 shares after completing the transaction at $3.00 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Ely James S. III, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,000 and bolstered with 301,299 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYH now has a Market Capitalization of 722.06M and an Enterprise Value of 12.99B. As of this moment, Community’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYH has reached a high of $9.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.98.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CYH traded on average about 2.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.58M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 129.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.20M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CYH as of Apr 13, 2023 were 11.18M with a Short Ratio of 11.09M, compared to 9.55M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.18% and a Short% of Float of 10.84%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CYH, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 27, 2012 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 12, 2012. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 21, 2016 when the company split stock in a 121:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.54 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.09B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.27B to a low estimate of $2.87B. As of the current estimate, Community Health Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.11B, an estimated decrease of -0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.05B, an increase of 4.00% over than the figure of -$0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.97B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.21B, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.21B and the low estimate is $12.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.