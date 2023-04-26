In spite of Ambev S.A.’s (NYSE:ABEV) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) closed at $2.79 down -1.06% from its previous closing price of $2.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16844031 shares were traded. ABEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ambev S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 121.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on November 03, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3 to $3.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABEV now has a Market Capitalization of 45.91B and an Enterprise Value of 43.63B. As of this moment, Ambev’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABEV has reached a high of $3.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6958, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8005.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ABEV has traded an average of 22.79M shares per day and 12.92M over the past ten days. A total of 15.74B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.41B. Shares short for ABEV as of Mar 30, 2023 were 26.37M with a Short Ratio of 26.37M, compared to 15.4M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ABEV is 0.14, from 0.76 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 27.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.21. The current Payout Ratio is 419.30% for ABEV, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 19, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 10, 2013 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.88B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4B to a low estimate of $3.8B. As of the current estimate, Ambev S.A.’s year-ago sales were $3.53B, an estimated increase of 9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.81B, an increase of 4.30% less than the figure of $9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.6B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.44B, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.7B and the low estimate is $16.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.