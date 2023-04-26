In spite of Autoliv Inc.’s (NYSE:ALV) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Autoliv Inc.’s stock clocked out at $85.48, down -1.46% from its previous closing price of $86.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 909906 shares were traded. ALV stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.37.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 15, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $100.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $84 to $86.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Westin Fredrik sold 1,505 shares for $97.45 per share. The transaction valued at 146,662 led to the insider holds 4,142 shares of the business.

Bratt Mikael sold 1,154 shares of ALV for $104,056 on Feb 22. The insider now owns 13,321 shares after completing the transaction at $90.17 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Oldorff Frithjof, who serves as the President, Autoliv Europe of the company, sold 392 shares for $90.17 each. As a result, the insider received 35,347 and left with 4,613 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALV now has a Market Capitalization of 7.47B and an Enterprise Value of 9.11B. As of this moment, Autoliv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALV has reached a high of $97.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.70.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALV traded 1.33M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 86.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.72M. Insiders hold about 0.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ALV as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.91M with a Short Ratio of 2.91M, compared to 1.36M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.40% and a Short% of Float of 3.40%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.60, ALV has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.04%. The current Payout Ratio is 54.50% for ALV, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1388:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.59 and a low estimate of $1.38, while EPS last year was $0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.8, with high estimates of $2.18 and low estimates of $1.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.76 and $6.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.5. EPS for the following year is $9.33, with 20 analysts recommending between $11.99 and $8.07.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $2.47B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.59B to a low estimate of $1.97B. As of the current estimate, Autoliv Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.08B, an estimated increase of 18.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.56B, an increase of 8.60% less than the figure of $18.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.44B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.84B, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.63B and the low estimate is $10.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.