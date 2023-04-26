In spite of First Solar Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FSLR) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) closed at $210.53 up 0.30% from its previous closing price of $209.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2054345 shares were traded. FSLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $210.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $204.71.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of First Solar Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on April 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $194 from $220 previously.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on April 13, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $190 to $230.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Jeffers Byron Michael sold 239 shares for $202.40 per share. The transaction valued at 48,374 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Chapman Richard D sold 7,500 shares of FSLR for $1,582,500 on Mar 08. The Director now owns 21,689 shares after completing the transaction at $211.00 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Wright Norman L., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 465 shares for $214.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,915 and bolstered with 1,624 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FSLR now has a Market Capitalization of 22.44B and an Enterprise Value of 20.09B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 69.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSLR has reached a high of $221.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 199.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 152.75.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FSLR has traded an average of 2.30M shares per day and 1.97M over the past ten days. A total of 106.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.07M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FSLR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.51M with a Short Ratio of 4.51M, compared to 3.48M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.22% and a Short% of Float of 5.54%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.46 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.43, with high estimates of $1.72 and low estimates of $0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.92 and $5.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.22. EPS for the following year is $12.98, with 26 analysts recommending between $15.76 and $10.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $722.96M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $815M to a low estimate of $640.9M. As of the current estimate, First Solar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $367.04M, an estimated increase of 97.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $807.87M, an increase of 30.10% less than the figure of $97.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $937M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $666.5M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.62B, up 34.40% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.58B and the low estimate is $4.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.