In spite of Marpai Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MRAI) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI) closed at $0.73 down -8.75% from its previous closing price of $0.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3051508 shares were traded. MRAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8678 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7137.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Marpai Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Gonzalez Edmundo bought 8,110 shares for $0.96 per share. The transaction valued at 7,786 led to the insider holds 868,189 shares of the business.

Gonzalez Edmundo bought 1,000 shares of MRAI for $930 on Nov 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 860,079 shares after completing the transaction at $0.93 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Lamendola Damien, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $1.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,670 and bolstered with 2,805,223 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRAI now has a Market Capitalization of 18.20M and an Enterprise Value of 10.52M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRAI has reached a high of $3.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9581, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9403.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MRAI has traded an average of 1.44M shares per day and 9.11M over the past ten days. A total of 20.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.83M. Insiders hold about 14.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MRAI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 166.01k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 37.39k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.77% and a Short% of Float of 1.33%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.09 and -$1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.09. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $9.15M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $9.15M to a low estimate of $9.15M. As of the current estimate, Marpai Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.22M, an estimated increase of 47.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.24M, an increase of 48.30% over than the figure of $47.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.24M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.34M, up 42.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $87.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $87.81M and the low estimate is $87.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 153.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.