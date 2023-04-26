In spite of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZNTL) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $21.79, up 1.35% from its previous closing price of $21.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 709560 shares were traded. ZNTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.49.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZNTL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 06, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $67.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Gallagher Cam sold 8,501 shares for $19.96 per share. The transaction valued at 169,706 led to the insider holds 491,270 shares of the business.

Bunker Kevin D. sold 6,500 shares of ZNTL for $129,873 on Feb 14. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 865,157 shares after completing the transaction at $19.98 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Epperly Melissa B, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,227 shares for $19.98 each. As a result, the insider received 104,411 and left with 392,048 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZNTL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.04B and an Enterprise Value of 647.62M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZNTL has reached a high of $32.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.57.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZNTL traded 543.30K shares on average per day over the past three months and 603.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.72M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.18% stake in the company. Shares short for ZNTL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.9M with a Short Ratio of 8.90M, compared to 8.01M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.97% and a Short% of Float of 20.09%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.87 and a low estimate of -$1.44, while EPS last year was -$1.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.07, with high estimates of -$0.89 and low estimates of -$1.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.61 and -$5.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.21. EPS for the following year is -$4.22, with 11 analysts recommending between -$3.4 and -$5.