In the case of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), what’s next?

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) closed the day trading at $322.55 down -1.97% from the previous closing price of $329.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5389402 shares were traded. NFLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $328.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $321.10.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NFLX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on April 19, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $390 from $350 previously.

On April 19, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated its Neutral rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $345 to $357.

Pivotal Research Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on April 19, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $400 to $425.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Hoag Jay C sold 3,698 shares for $352.94 per share. The transaction valued at 1,305,172 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NFLX now has a Market Capitalization of 148.61B and an Enterprise Value of 156.91B. As of this moment, Netflix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NFLX has reached a high of $379.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $162.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 325.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 284.21.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NFLX traded about 6.82M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NFLX traded about 9.02M shares per day. A total of 445.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 438.60M. Insiders hold about 1.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NFLX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 9.05M with a Short Ratio of 9.05M, compared to 8.13M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.03% and a Short% of Float of 2.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 30 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.93 and a low estimate of $2.48, while EPS last year was $3.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.18, with high estimates of $3.72 and low estimates of $2.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.31 and $9.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.08. EPS for the following year is $14.25, with 34 analysts recommending between $16.62 and $11.61.

Revenue Estimates

29 analysts predict $8.25B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.32B to a low estimate of $8.2B. As of the current estimate, Netflix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.97B, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 28 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.61B, an increase of 9.90% over than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.41B.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NFLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.62B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.66B and the low estimate is $36.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.