In the case of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK), what’s next?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 527262 shares were traded. OTLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OTLK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on April 03, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On February 06, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $4.

On October 31, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on October 31, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when Dagnon Terry sold 520,000 shares for $1.14 per share. The transaction valued at 590,200 led to the insider holds 653,058 shares of the business.

Evanson Jeff sold 267,000 shares of OTLK for $296,370 on Jan 20. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 745,975 shares after completing the transaction at $1.11 per share. On Jan 19, another insider, Evanson Jeff, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 103,255 shares for $1.22 each. As a result, the insider received 125,971 and left with 1,012,975 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OTLK now has a Market Capitalization of 269.50M and an Enterprise Value of 249.01M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 23.71 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OTLK has reached a high of $1.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0817, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1197.

Shares Statistics:

OTLK traded an average of 566.75K shares per day over the past three months and 564.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 227.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.67M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OTLK as of Mar 30, 2023 were 16.43M with a Short Ratio of 16.43M, compared to 15.05M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.40% and a Short% of Float of 9.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.21 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $69.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $182.58M and the low estimate is $8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,598.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.