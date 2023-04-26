In What Direction Will Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Goes From Here?

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) closed the day trading at $87.43 down -1.51% from the previous closing price of $88.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1361656 shares were traded. APLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $86.71.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APLS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $58 from $83 previously.

On November 10, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $70 to $40.

On July 19, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on July 19, 2022, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when Francois Cedric sold 30,000 shares for $82.02 per share. The transaction valued at 2,460,720 led to the insider holds 637,601 shares of the business.

Machiels Alec sold 1,250 shares of APLS for $101,312 on Apr 17. The Director now owns 267,641 shares after completing the transaction at $81.05 per share. On Apr 10, another insider, Deschatelets Pascal, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 12,000 shares for $78.21 each. As a result, the insider received 938,520 and left with 1,027,313 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APLS now has a Market Capitalization of 8.86B and an Enterprise Value of 8.43B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 126.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 56.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 111.71 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLS has reached a high of $90.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.84.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APLS traded about 1.87M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APLS traded about 1.68M shares per day. A total of 110.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.52M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.80% stake in the company. Shares short for APLS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 12.28M with a Short Ratio of 12.28M, compared to 10.74M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.04% and a Short% of Float of 14.89%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.97 and a low estimate of -$1.74, while EPS last year was -$1.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.44, with high estimates of -$1.19 and low estimates of -$1.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.94 and -$6.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.38. EPS for the following year is -$3.43, with 14 analysts recommending between -$1.27 and -$5.42.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $26.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $33.4M to a low estimate of $20.8M. As of the current estimate, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.38M, an estimated increase of 81.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.28M, an increase of 122.30% over than the figure of $81.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $45.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $242.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $134.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $192.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.42M, up 155.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $506.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $758M and the low estimate is $348.68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 162.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.