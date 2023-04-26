In What Direction Will Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s (NASDAQ:AY) Stock Goes From Here?

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) closed the day trading at $27.27 down -2.68% from the previous closing price of $28.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 592766 shares were traded. AY stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.23.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, National Bank Financial on April 11, 2023, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

On March 08, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $32.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on January 17, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $34.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AY now has a Market Capitalization of 3.25B and an Enterprise Value of 8.30B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AY has reached a high of $36.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.91.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AY traded about 703.68K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AY traded about 978.09k shares per day. A total of 116.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.64M. Insiders hold about 42.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AY as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.7M with a Short Ratio of 2.70M, compared to 2.96M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.33% and a Short% of Float of 4.03%.

Dividends & Splits

AY’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.78, up from 1.77 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.72.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.78 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.02 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $287.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $370.39M to a low estimate of $258M. As of the current estimate, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s year-ago sales were $247.45M, an estimated increase of 16.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $327.23M, an increase of 6.30% less than the figure of $16.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $359.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $306.4M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.43B and the low estimate is $1.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.